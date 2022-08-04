Twitter Slams Musk's Framing As 'Hoodwinked' Into $44B Deal

By Dave Simpson (August 4, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Twitter ripped Elon Musk's "story" that he "imagined" in an attempt to escape his $44 billion take-private deal Thursday, telling the Delaware Chancery Court that it has already provided the billionaire with its data on spam accounts, which it says makes up less than 5% of users. In its response to Musk's counterclaims, Twitter said Thursday that before agreeing to the deal, Musk never asked any questions about false or spam accounts and, in fact, forwent all due diligence, instead presenting the company a 24-hour take-it-or-leave-it offer. "According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall...

