Landmark Opioid Opinion 'Not Persuasive,' W.Va. Panel Says

By Jeff Overley (August 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge contravened long-standing precedent when he sided with drug distributors last month after a major opioid crisis trial, the Mountain State's Mass Litigation Panel said in a ruling against national pharmacy chains that are approaching a similar trial. The panel, which oversees a large collection of opioid cases, voiced its disagreement with the federal judge as part of a 39-page ruling that it quietly posted online Wednesday. In its ruling, the panel rejected motions to dismiss from CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Walmart Inc., keeping opioid litigation brought by the West Virginia attorney general on track...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS