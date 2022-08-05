Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Landmark Opioid Opinion 'Not Persuasive,' W.Va. Panel Says

By Jeff Overley (August 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge contravened long-standing precedent when he sided with drug distributors last month after a major opioid crisis trial, the Mountain State's Mass Litigation Panel said in a ruling against national pharmacy chains that are approaching a similar trial.

The panel, which oversees a large collection of opioid cases, voiced its disagreement with the federal judge as part of a 39-page ruling that it quietly posted online Wednesday. In its ruling, the panel rejected motions to dismiss from CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Walmart Inc., keeping opioid litigation brought by the West Virginia attorney general on track...

Companies

Government Agencies

