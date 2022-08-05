Kaiser Can't Sink Suit Alleging Hearing Coverage Bias

By Grace Elletson (August 5, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge denied an attempt by health care organization Kaiser to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company discriminated against those who have hearing loss for refusing to cover any treatment besides cochlear implants. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Thursday that the plan participants who filed the suit adequately showed that hearing loss is a proxy for hearing disabilities, demonstrating that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington discriminated against them through its coverage policy under the Affordable Care Act. "Because plaintiffs have alleged a plausible claim of disability discrimination in the design and/or implementation of its hearing-related benefits,...

