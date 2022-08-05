Judge Slashes Attys' $4.9M Fee Bid In ICloud Storage Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (August 5, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Apple will settle for $14.8 million over claims that it misled users on how iCloud services stored data after receiving final approval from a California judge, but only has to pay the class counsel standard fees despite requests from the attorneys for a higher award. While the Northern California District Court elected to grant the full monetary amount requested by a class of iCloud subscribers, it reduced the fees awarded to Roy A. Katriel of the Katriel Law Firm PC and Azra Mehdi of the Mehdi Firm PC from $4.9 million to $3.7 million based on findings that the case was...

