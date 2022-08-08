Lewis Brisbois Adds Corporate Partner In San Francisco

By Jack Rodgers (August 8, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has hired the former head of legal and general counsel of a San Francisco office space managed by Foster & Partners, the firm recently announced. Caroline L. Cao joins Lewis Brisbois' corporate, Chinese business and litigation and real estate and land use practice groups, the firm announced in an Aug. 4 statement. She joins the firm's San Francisco office after serving as an associate general counsel and most recently as head of legal and general counsel for Oceanwide Center, a skyscraper complex in the city, according to her LinkedIn profile. Cao said her decision to...

