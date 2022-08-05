7th Circ. Says Insurer Must Cover Part Of $6M Menards Deal

By Hope Patti (August 5, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The excess insurer for a chain of Midwest home improvement stores can't avoid coverage for its portion of a $6 million personal injury verdict, the Seventh Circuit ruled, finding that Menards' self-insurance did not constitute another layer of primary insurance. A three-judge panel affirmed Menard Inc.'s win in its coverage dispute with North American Elite Insurance Co., rejecting the insurer's argument that the company's self-insurance payment obligations meant that it assumed the legal responsibilities of an insurer. "North American has not cited any Illinois case that supports such a proposition; if anything, Illinois courts agree that self-insured parties are not insurers,"...

