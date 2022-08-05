Gilstrap Snags 1st MDL, And Of Course It's A Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (August 5, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's courtroom will be the home for lawsuits connected to a patent licensing company's assertion of old IBM patents against three tech companies, in what will become the first multidistrict litigation handled by the Eastern District of Texas judge. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Aug. 3 decided to consolidate a total of four lawsuits — initially lodged in different federal courts in Texas and one in New York — that all involve a collection of computer security patents owned by Marshall, Texas-based Taasera Licensing, a unit of a New York company called Quest Patent Research Corp. "We assign...

