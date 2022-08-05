MoneyGram Says 'Forum Shopping' CFPB Should Take A Hike

By Jon Hill (August 5, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- MoneyGram is accusing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of "naked forum shopping" as it battles a lawsuit from the agency that alleges the money-transfer giant left customers in the lurch by unnecessarily holding up their funds, a claim the company argues is as baseless as it is novel. In a Thursday brief filed in New York federal court, MoneyGram International Inc. formally commenced a multiprong attack on the CFPB's lawsuit, moving both for its transfer to Texas federal court and for dismissal of much, if not all, of its claims. The suit, which the CFPB brought jointly in April with New...

