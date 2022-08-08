ACLU Urges DHS To End Alleged Ties With Texas Police

By Alyssa Aquino (August 8, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union called on the Biden administration Monday to crack down on any alleged cooperation with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on immigration matters, expressing concern that federal border officers were accepting migrants seized by Texas police. The ACLU urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to investigate whether U.S. Border Patrol agents were working in tandem with the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose officers recently received orders from Abbott to send migrants to the border. Federal immigration officers must distance themselves from that order, instead of helping carry it out,...

