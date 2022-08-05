Judge Abused Discretion In $100M Lebanese Loan Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 5, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A lower court wrongly slashed a $100 million attachment order issued against a Lebanese bank during arbitration with an Iraqi telecommunications joint venture down to $3 million without considering whether an alternative attachment amount would have been appropriate, the Second Circuit ruled Friday. The circuit court found that U.S. District Judge Denise Cote abused her discretion when she knocked the attachment order down to only $3 million, representing the amount that Iraq Telecom had already won in arbitration against IBL Bank following a dispute over a fraudulent loan deal. The $100 million attachment order was issued as Iraq Telecom pursues an additional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS