Judge Abused Discretion In $100M Lebanese Loan Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 5, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A lower court wrongly slashed a $100 million attachment order issued against a Lebanese bank during arbitration with an Iraqi telecommunications joint venture down to $3 million without considering whether an alternative attachment amount would have been appropriate, the Second Circuit ruled Friday. 

The circuit court found that U.S. District Judge Denise Cote abused her discretion when she knocked the attachment order down to only $3 million, representing the amount that Iraq Telecom had already won in arbitration against IBL Bank following a dispute over a fraudulent loan deal. The $100 million attachment order was issued as Iraq Telecom pursues an additional...

