2nd Circ. Overturns Fired UBS Whistleblower's $1M Award

By Jessica Corso (August 5, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday said fired whistleblowers suing under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act must show that their employer acted with retaliatory intent when firing them, overturning a nearly $1 million award granted to a former UBS AG Group employee due to faulty jury instructions. Second Circuit Judge Michael Park wrote the opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel who ruled in favor of multinational investment bank UBS and against Trevor Murray, who won $903,300 in 2017 after a jury found that he had been unlawfully fired for refusing to cave to pressure to change his research on commercial mortgage-backed securities....

