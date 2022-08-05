Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Overturns Fired UBS Whistleblower's $1M Award

By Jessica Corso (August 5, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday said fired whistleblowers suing under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act must show that their employer acted with retaliatory intent when firing them, overturning a nearly $1 million award granted to a former UBS AG Group employee due to faulty jury instructions.

Second Circuit Judge Michael Park wrote the opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel who ruled in favor of multinational investment bank UBS and against Trevor Murray, who won $903,300 in 2017 after a jury found that he had been unlawfully fired for refusing to cave to pressure to change his research on commercial mortgage-backed securities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!