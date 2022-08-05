Ex-Fla. Biz Owner Gets 15 Months For Construction Scam

By Alyssa Aquino (August 5, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a local businessman to 15 months in prison for running a scam that involved providing construction sites with undocumented workers who had insufficient workers' compensation insurance coverage, the U.S. attorney's office said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell also ordered Kelbin Tejada, the former owner of the now-defunct KGT Construction Inc., to forfeit the $360,000 he pocketed from the alleged scam. The sentence came down after Tejada pled guilty in May to one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud. "Mr. Tejada not only defrauded insurance companies of thousands of dollars in premiums by lying on...

