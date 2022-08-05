Fla. Construction Co. Owner, Like Son, Cops To $6M IRS Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (August 5, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The co-owner of two construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville, Florida, has pled guilty to a scheme that defrauded the Internal Revenue Service out of $5.6 million in unpaid taxes by partially paying employees off the books over a period of five years, according to an agreement with prosecutors. Raul Solis pled guilty in Florida federal court Thursday to conspiring to defraud the IRS and unlawfully employing workers who were unauthorized to work or live in the U.S. His plea comes a week after his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, pled guilty to the same charges, according to court records. Solis made his plea...

