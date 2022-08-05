Ill. Condo Association Sues Insurer For 2020 Wind Damages

By Ben Zigterman (August 5, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois condominium association has sued the Insurance Co. of Greater New York, accusing it of not covering all the losses stemming from an August 2020 windstorm. In a complaint filed Friday in Illinois federal court, The Willows Condominium Association said wind damaged its 16 properties in Vernon Hills on Aug. 10, 2020. After it submitted a claim to Greater New York, Willows said GNY refused to cover all the damage its property sustained. The four-page complaint didn't say why GNY didn't cover all its alleged damage but noted that "loss caused by wind is not excluded or limited under the...

