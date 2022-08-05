Suits Over Tainted Abbott Baby Formula Join Illinois MDL

By Mike Curley (August 5, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday decided to send a group of suits against Abbott Laboratories over the contamination of its Similac infant formula to the Northern District of Illinois, where the company is headquartered. In the order, the panel wrote that Abbott had supported centralization of the 18 actions in that district, while plaintiffs had proposed transfer to either that district, the Eastern District of Michigan or the Southern District of Florida. The panel concluded that given the shared factual questions and witnesses among the 18 actions and 12 potential tag-along actions over the alleged contamination and recall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS