Jan. 6 Suspect Mulls Plea In Separate Vax Card Fraud Case

By Pete Brush (August 5, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Marine Corps reservist from Queens, New York, who allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol unlawfully on Jan. 6, 2021, is considering pleading guilty in a separate case charging him with scheming to sell forged COVID-19 vaccination cards, a Brooklyn federal judge heard Friday. Counsel for defendant Jia Liu told U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati that the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office has extended his client a plea offer that expires at the end of August. "We will need additional time to review that plea offer and decide whether to accept it," Liu's lawyer Benjamin Yaster told the judge, who set a...

