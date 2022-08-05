Mass. Panel Backs Nursing Home's Trial Win In Death Suit

By Elliot Weld (August 5, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel on Friday upheld a jury decision in favor of a senior care facility sued over a man's death after he was hurt in a mobility device, reasoning that the trial judge properly excluded two expert witnesses and made other sound calls. A three-judge panel rejected challenges made on several grounds by John J. Satiro, whose father, John B. Satiro, died at Sweet Brook of Williamstown Rehabilitation Center from complications following an inner-thigh injury he suffered while being transferred in a Hoyer lift. Citing case law that gives judges broad discretion to exclude expert testimony, the panel ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS