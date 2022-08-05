Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

United Exec Says Data Access Informed $13.8B Acquisition

By Bryan Koenig (August 5, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A former UnitedHealth Group executive admitted Friday that access to health care claims data was at least one key factor in the $13.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare, giving fodder to U.S. Department of Justice allegations that the data could be misused to benefit UnitedHealthcare.

Robert Musslewhite, the former CEO of OptumInsight, the UHG unit actually buying Change, tried arguing on the stand in D.C. federal court that former UHG CEO David Wichmann had only asked him about Change's data in two brief conversations that cumulatively lasted less than 15 minutes.

Under DOJ questioning, however, Musslewhite admitted that access to the...

