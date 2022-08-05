Walmart Can't Trim Workers' Meal Break, Pay Calculations Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 5, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday rejected Walmart's bid to pare workers' meal break and reporting time claims from their proposed class action against the retail company, finding an amended complaint sufficiently supported the workers' claims. The bid by Walmart Inc. came just weeks after it sank a previous version of the suit in June, and plaintiffs Salvador Guzman and James Marshall filed a second amended complaint. In response, Walmart moved to dismiss two of the latest suit's five claims. A California federal judge won't allow Walmart to trim a proposed wage and hour class action, finding that the claims were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS