Texas Regulators Call Celsius' Plans For Its Crypto Too Risky

By Rick Archer (August 5, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Texas securities regulators asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network's request for permission to monetize the bitcoin it mines, saying Friday that Celsius should not get "carte blanche" to dispose of its cryptocurrency as it sees fit. In its motion, the Texas State Securities Board said it was not opposed to allowing Celsius to sell the bitcoins, but the proposed order would allow the company to engage in the same transactions that landed it in Chapter 11 in the first place. The request also fails to specify how the proceeds would be used to pay creditors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS