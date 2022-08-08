Insurer Says Migos Rapper Owes Money For Collision Damages

By Hope Patti (August 8, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Mercury Insurance Co. told a California state court that it has a right to recover damages from Migos rapper Offset for payments made to an insured driver and passenger who were involved in a car accident with the musician in 2020. In a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Mercury said Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and several other unnamed defendants owe the insurer nearly $27,000 for damages caused by their negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The coverage dispute stems from a November 2020 accident in Encino, California, involving Mercury's policyholder Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez,...

