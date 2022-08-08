Wanted Chinese Businessman Convicted Of Visa Fraud

By Carolina Bolado (August 8, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Miami has convicted a fugitive Chinese businessman-turned Hollywood movie investor on two counts of visa fraud for hiding a Marshall Islands passport under another name. Jurors returned a guilty verdict on Thursday on both charges of visa fraud against businessman Jianxiang Shi for lying on visa applications in 2013 and 2014 when he said he had no nationalities other than his Chinese and St. Kitts citizenships. Prosecutors said he never disclosed that he also goes by the name Long Niu and is a naturalized citizen of the Marshall Islands. Shi is one of the most wanted men...

