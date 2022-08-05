Fund Exec Upbraided After Describing Black Elk Bond Losses

By Stewart Bishop (August 5, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund portfolio manager and trader on Friday told a New York federal jury in the Platinum Partners bond fraud trial how his company lost $7.7 million from its stake in notes of Platinum-controlled Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations LLC, but he was challenged on cross-examination over allegedly inconsistent testimony. Dixon Yee of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC returned to the witness stand in the trial of former Platinum Managing Director Daniel Small, three years after Yee testified for the government against Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and former co-Chief Investment Officer David Levy over the same purported scheme. Small, Nordlicht, Levy and...

