Walmart, CVS, Walgreens Ask 10th Circ. To Pause Opioid Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 5, 2022, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens urged the Tenth Circuit on Friday to stay the Cherokee Nation's lawsuit accusing them of contributing to rampant opioid addiction while the appellate court considers returning the suit to the federal judiciary, saying the federal appellate panel can absolutely stay the state-court proceedings. The three pharmacy chains in a 19-page brief rejected the tribe's assertion that the Tenth Circuit lacks the authority to pause the suit that was recently kicked back to state court, saying it is "black-letter law" that federal appeals courts can stay state-court proceedings pending appeal of a remand order. Multiple appeals courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS