Guatemala Denied Default Win In Arb. Fight Against Israeli Co.

By Kevin Pinner (August 8, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court lacks jurisdiction to grant the Guatemalan government default judgment in a case seeking to confirm a $1.8 million award against an Israeli energy company that brought a failed arbitration action and hasn't appeared, the court said. The Guatemalan government had asked for default judgment against IC Power Asia Development Ltd., or ICPA, to enforce the foreign arbitral award, according to an order issued Friday by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. After the company brought arbitration that resulted in the award, the Guatemalan government sought to enforce it through New York's...

