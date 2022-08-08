Judge Blasts High Court For Feds' Immigration 'Carte Blanche'

By Alyssa Aquino (August 8, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rebuked a high court decision barring lower courts from controlling immigration policy, saying the justices gave the U.S. Department of Homeland Security "carte blanche" to enact potentially illegal policies, including an unwritten "turnback" policy of turning away asylum-seekers. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said Friday that there was little meaningful relief she could offer the asylum-seekers turned away from U.S. ports of entry under the DHS "metering" practice in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Garland v. Aleman Gonzalez ruling. In that case, the justice ruled 5-4 that no court but the U.S. Supreme Court could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS