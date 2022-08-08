Biopharma Co. Accused Of Lying To Investors About FDA Hold

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 8, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An investor in biotherapeutics company Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has launched a proposed class action accusing the company and its leadership of touting prospects for two drug candidates ahead of a 2021 public offering despite the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had hit pause on clinical trials for both therapeutics. In a complaint filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, individual investor Ronald H. Karp said when shareholders purchased Kiromic shares based on claims in the company's offering documents, those investors didn't know that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on trials for a pair of immunotherapy treatments the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS