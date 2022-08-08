CVS Can't Escape HIV Patients' Disability Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 8, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy can't avoid a proposed class action alleging its prescription drug benefits program discriminates against people with HIV and AIDS, as a California federal judge said the company's separate corporate entities can't shield it from federal health care law. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied the pharmacy company's motion to dismiss the suit Friday, rejecting the arguments that none of the five CVS subsidiaries being sued for disability discrimination under the Affordable Care Act can be held responsible. A California federal judge said CVS Pharmacy must face a lawsuit alleging its prescription drug benefits program discriminates against people with HIV...

