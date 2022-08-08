Real Estate Rumors: Santander, AIA, MEAG

By Andrew McIntyre (August 8, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Santander Bank has loaned $53 million for a mixed-use project in Nashville, Tennessee, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan — written for a joint venture between real estate investment firms Wedgewood Avenue and Atlas Real Estate Partners as well as developer HY Ventures — will be used to build 246 new apartment units plus 15,000 square feet of retail space at 700 Hamilton Ave., according to the report. AIA Group is in discussions to buy an under-construction Shanghai office tower, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The insurance company is considering purchasing a property close to the North Bund area...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS