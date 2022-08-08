Ga. Judge Strips Atty's Client Theft Suit Against Ex-Partner

By Rosie Manins (August 8, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state judge has gutted a medical malpractice attorney's client-stealing case against his former co-counsel in a ruling addressing novel issues under Georgia law regarding the implications of co-counsel relationships. In a 135-page order issued late Friday, Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis dismissed all but one fraud-related claim and associated claims for attorney fees and punitive damages from the case brought by Lawrence B. Schlachter and his law firm, Schlachter Law Firm PC, against Lloyd N. Bell and his Bell Law Firm, who had an almost seven-year working relationship. Schlachter sued Bell in August 2021, after Bell terminated...

