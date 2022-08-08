Senior Home Can Arbitrate Families' Claims Over Killings

By Lauren Castle (August 8, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Arbitration agreements signed by residents of a Dallas senior living community who authorities say were slain by a serial killer suspect apply to their surviving family members, a divided en banc Texas appellate court ruled Friday. The Fifth Court of Appeals ruled in a 7-6 split that five wrongful death lawsuits filed against Prestonwood Tradition LP and related entities belong in arbitration. Families of several former Prestonwood residents have accused the companies of allowing Billy Chemirmir to trespass on the property, killing eight residents. Chemirmir was convicted of capital murder in April in the killing of an elderly woman and has...

