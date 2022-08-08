Google Broke Promise For Free Workplace Access, Users Say

By Lauren Berg (August 8, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Google promised early adopters of its Workspace software continuing free access to the product, but this year the tech company went back on its word and told users they would have to start paying, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court. In order to entice people to start using the Workspace product — which provides customers with custom email, as well as word processing, spreadsheets and other productivity tools — Google promised early users they wouldn't pay a dime for the service, according to the complaint filed by The Stratford Co. LLC. Getting people to use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS