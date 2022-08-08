Bannon Wants New Contempt Trial, Says Gov't Hurt Defense

By Ivan Moreno (August 8, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Ex-Trump White House aide Steve Bannon has asked a D.C. federal court for a new trial following his convictions on two counts of contempt of Congress last month, arguing that the government wrongfully prevented him "from telling the jury the story" of why he did not comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 House select committee. In a Friday motion, Bannon said his constitutional right to present a defense was violated because the court sided with the government's argument that the reason or motivation for not complying with a subpoena in this case was "legally irrelevant," even though he was...

