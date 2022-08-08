S. Korean Businessman Accused Of $11.4M Contract Breach

By David Minsky (August 8, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey entrepreneur has sued a South Korean businessman in New York federal court for more than $11.4 million, alleging that he was cut out of lucrative business deals selling Korean beauty and entertainment products. In the suit filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York, Sean Koh and his company, Koherent Inc., alleged that Bonwoong "Brian" Koo and Maum Holdings Inc. violated a nondisclosure agreement between them and didn't pay him an agreed-upon compensation package between May 2020 and January 2022. The complaint alleges that Koo circumvented the arrangement — which was meant to expand Koo's businesses, including an...

