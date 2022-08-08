Cox Buys Latham-Led Axios Media For Reported $525M

By Elaine Briseño (August 8, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Cox Enterprises Inc. will purchase Latham & Watkins LLP-advised Axios Media Inc. for a reported $525 million, in a deal that will help the digital news company expand into more local markets, the companies said Monday. The joint statement did not include the deal's price tag. But a report from Axios provided more details about the transaction, including how much Cox had agreed to pay for the acquisition. "The deal is structured to ensure investments will continue to flow into local news at a time when most commercial investors have abandoned local markets," Axios reported. Cox CEO and chairman Alex Taylor,...

