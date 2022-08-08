Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Trims Pfizer, Mylan EpiPen Antitrust Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (August 8, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A federal judge rejected most of the fourth set of antitrust claims alleging that Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc. conspired to inflate the price of emergency allergy medication, saying that indirect purchasers are barred from filing suit based on the theory that their actions delayed the introduction of a generic.

Although Kansas District Court Judge Daniel Crabtree tossed all antitrust claims brought against Pfizer by KPH Healthcare Services, the judge did allow two claims to move ahead against Mylan. The judge found that KPH, which represented a class of EpiPen purchasers, was a direct purchaser of pens from Mylan and adequately stated plausible viable claims....

Attached Documents

Related Sections

