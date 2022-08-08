Treasury Bans Crypto Tool Allegedly Used By North Korea

By Ben Kochman (August 8, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday sanctioned digital currency "mixer" Tornado Cash, a service that U.S. officials say has been used by a North Korean hacking group to launder more than $455 million of stolen funds. North Korea's Lazarus Group, which was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019, has used Tornado to launder more than $104 million in crypto stolen this summer alone, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. Tornado's designation marks the second time that U.S. authorities have blacklisted a crypto mixing service — which obscures the source and destination of digital currency transactions — after...

