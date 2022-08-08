Urban E-Scooter Biz Sues In Del. To Compel Buyout Closing

By Jeff Montgomery (August 8, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A seller's representative for electric bike-sharing venture Reby Inc. sued Canada-based special investment fund House of Lithium in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday for an alleged breach of a stock purchase agreement following reports earlier this year of a $100 million deal for the e-scooter business. Although the complaint in Delaware was filed under seal, Reby, based in Barcelona, Spain, announced on May 18 that House of Lithium had agreed to acquire the balance of the shared-mobility and micro-mobility clean transportation business, after having already become a large shareholder. House of Lithium was sued by seller's representative Restanca LLC. Neither company...

