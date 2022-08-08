Commerce Hits Chinese Firm For Sending US Tech To Iran

By Rae Ann Varona (August 8, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday that it charged China's largest cable manufacturer with helping another Chinese company deliver U.S-origin telecommunications equipment to Iran, saying the manufacturer knew the company was under investigation for similar export violations. Commerce's Bureau of Industry Office of Export Enforcement Director John Sonderman said in the charging letter that Far East Cable Co. Ltd. of Yixing, China — despite being the country's largest cable and wire manufacturer — had signed a contract worth approximately $164 million with Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation, or ZTE, of Shenzhen, China, to buy telecommunications network equipment. This agreement was made...

