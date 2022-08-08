Gaming Platform Sued In Del. Chancery Over $4.4B Merger

By Jeff Montgomery (August 8, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Unity Software Inc. stockholders sued directors of the video game animation platform company in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday, seeking to block a $1 billion note issuance to support a $4.4 billion merger with ironSource Ltd., pending fuller disclosures about the deal. According to the proposed class suit, which is led by stockholder George Assad, Unity failed to provide sufficient details about the roles played by or compensation paid to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, which provided financial advice during assessments of the deal this year. The complaint cites questions around potential conflicts involving Unity's...

