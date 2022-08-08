Ben & Jerry's Board Argues To Block Israel Licensing Deal

By Pete Brush (August 8, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday considered blocking Unilever's grant of a license to sell Ben & Jerry's-branded products in Israel and occupied Palestinian territory, taking up an unusual dispute between the socially conscious ice cream maker's board and its corporate parent. At an injunction hearing conducted by telephone, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. said he would take the matter under advisement. Last month, Judge Carter denied a request by Ben & Jerry's independent slate of directors for a temporary restraining order against London- and New Jersey-headquartered parent Unilever. He also ordered mediation, which according to recent filings has...

