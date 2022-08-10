Minn. Court Renews Suit Over Biker Hit By Errant Bullet

By Jonathan Capriel (August 10, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Two Minnesota men can't sidestep claims they are partially responsible for a stray bullet that struck a motorcyclist in the chest, a state appeals court ruled, saying a jury could determine they played substantial roles by helping to build an improvised shooting range. The three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals said a lower court erred when it let William A. Martin and Ian Alexander Stinson out of a lawsuit that seeks damages for a gunshot wound sustained by Troy David Mack while he was cruising down County Road 40 in Carver County near Minneapolis. While the record shows that it...

