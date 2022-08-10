Whiteford Taylor Adds Eckert Seamans Hospitality Attorney

By Joyce Hanson (August 10, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP has hired a hotel management and real estate legal pro from Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC to chair the law firm's hospitality group, saying she is a leading adviser on corporate transactions in the hospitality sector. Pittsburgh-based Gosia Kosturek, who devoted her practice to representing real estate developers, investors, lenders and hotel managers while at Eckert Seamans, said she plans to bring her legal skills to Whiteford Taylor as she represents her clients with acquisitions, dispositions, development, management, licensing and finance of real estate and hotel assets, the firm announced Aug. 8. Kosturek told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS