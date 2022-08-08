Shuttle Drivers Nab Class Cert. In Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 8, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A group of shuttle drivers can move forward as a class in their suit alleging a trucking company misclassified them as independent contractors to dodge overtime obligations, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, finding that the purported class members faced the same policies. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness granted shuttle drivers Martaneze Johnson, James Hannah and Walter Cherry's bid for class certification in their suit alleging Bosman Trucking Inc. failed to pay them an overtime premium because it misclassified them as independent contractors, saying the drivers showed they were similarly situated to others. "Here, the class representative and the proposed...

