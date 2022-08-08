DOJ Drops 2 Ex-Pilgrim's Pride Execs From Price-Fixing Case

By Ivan Moreno (August 8, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped criminal charges against two of four former Pilgrim's Pride executives, making it the latest setback for prosecutors in a broader investigation into alleged price-fixing in the broiler chicken industry. The government said in an unopposed motion filed Friday in Colorado federal court that it would dismiss without prejudice the charge of conspiracy to restrain trade that Justin Gay and Wesley Scott Tucker each faced. The move leaves Jason McGuire and Timothy Stiller as the remaining defendants from a July 2021 indictment. The DOJ has been investigating pricing activity among the nation's largest suppliers of broiler...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS