AGs Say BlackRock's Social Conscience May Cost Pensions

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 8, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Republican attorneys general from 19 states said in a letter to BlackRock Inc. CEO Larry Fink that the company's support for so-called environmental, social and governance factors could be putting pensions at risk, and that its conduct could be illegal. In an eight-page letter released by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday, the state officials said the asset management giant's recent statements and actions on ESG investments suggested the company wasn't placing the fiduciary interest of state retirees first when managing their retirement assets. The conduct could violate federal antitrust laws and state laws prohibiting restrictions on energy investments, the...

