Chinese, US Firms Accused Of Counterfeiting Ford Products

By Collin Krabbe (August 9, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Ford is accusing Chinese and U.S. firms of trademark infringement and unfair competition for selling counterfeit Ford parts that would have amounted to millions of dollars if genuine, after Ford had made test purchases and police checked U.S. warehouses. In a federal suit filed Monday in the Central District of California, Ford said the counterfeit merchandise seized at three facilities — if genuine — would be valued at about $2.5 million, but the fake products are "of substantially different and lower quality" than Ford's products. Ford seeks actual damages plus profits "attributable to the alleged conduct" and not considered when finding...

