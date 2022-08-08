Real Estate Co. Excluded Black Worker From Bonus, Suit Says

By David Holtzman (August 8, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An African American employee sued real estate asset management company The RMR Group LLC in Atlanta federal court, alleging he was denied gift cards and a bonus given to other staff because of his race and was fired when he complained. George Talhouk's complaint, filed on Aug. 8, states that he was subjected to racial discrimination that began not long after he joined the company in its Atlanta office as area chief engineer in 2017. When he complained about his treatment, he was given a negative performance review and lost his job soon after. The RMR Group did not immediately respond to...

