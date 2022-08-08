Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Co. Excluded Black Worker From Bonus, Suit Says

By David Holtzman (August 8, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An African American employee sued real estate asset management company The RMR Group LLC in Atlanta federal court, alleging he was denied gift cards and a bonus given to other staff because of his race and was fired when he complained.

George Talhouk's complaint, filed on Aug. 8, states that he was subjected to racial discrimination that began not long after he joined the company in its Atlanta office as area chief engineer in 2017. When he complained about his treatment, he was given a negative performance review and lost his job soon after.

The RMR Group did not immediately respond to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!