7th Circ. View Of FCA Intent Is 'Deeply Flawed,' Justices Told

By Adam Lidgett (August 9, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois pharmacist wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review a refusal by a split Seventh Circuit to revive his False Claims Act suit against Safeway, raising an issue about how to determine a defendant's knowledge of wrongdoing in an FCA case. Thomas Proctor, who previously worked for Safeway, on Aug. 3 filed his petition challenging an April decision in which a split Seventh Circuit panel affirmed a lower court's summary judgment award to Safeway. In his suit Proctor has accused the grocery chain of knowingly overbilling the government through prescription drug programs in order to make more money than the company was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS