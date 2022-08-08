Electric Car Co. Says Workers Stole IP For DeLorean Project

By Katie Buehler (August 8, 2022, 6:37 PM EDT) -- An electric car manufacturer on Monday in Texas federal court accused four former employees of swiping its trade secrets and forming a rival company in order to run off with a project that involves updating the famous DeLorean vehicle. Karma Automotive LLC sued its former vice president of sales and customer experience and its former chief revenue officer, among others, in the Southern District of Texas, claiming they worked for about a year to form their own company, Reimagined Automotive LLC, which they used to steal a joint venture project with DeLorean Motor Co. out from under Karma Automotive. The former...

